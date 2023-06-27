From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I was horrified to realize that tenets of the New Age movement have become part of churches that teach a philosophy that appeals to propping “self” up instead of living for God in humbleness. People don’t know enough of the Bible to counter the deceit. God gives mankind free will, but my concern is for those who think they’ve accepted Him and are as lost as those who follow the ways of the world.
– N.A.
Dear N.A.: Nothing seems to satisfy people today. Not politics, not education, not even material goods. Some who refuse to turn their hearts toward God have created the New Age movement, with all of its aberrations. This is actually not new but only the latest attempt by people to place something other than Christ inside themselves in a futile attempt to satisfy spiritual longings.
As men and women seek independence from God, they’ve lost a sense of purpose in life. Not only do many not know God, but others who claim they are Christians rarely listen to His voice. It’s a tragedy that many have conformed themselves to the world and its thinking, rather than being transformed by the renewing of their minds. While the majority of Americans own Bibles, only a small percentage of Christians read it daily. As mankind sees its reflection, it is not a pretty sight.
God does give each person freedom of choice, to follow Him or reject Him. God does not want mechanized love, the kind that says we must love God because it’s what our parents demand or our church preaches. Only voluntary love satisfies the heart of God, and for the true believer, they will search out His truth and live in obedience to Him.
