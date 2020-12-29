From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My sweet little dog died and my boyfriend helped me with a funeral for her. I prayed that when I get to heaven I will be able to have my pet back. My boyfriend laughed at me and said there are no animals in heaven. Is this true?
— D.L.
Dear D.L.: God’s creation story is the first miraculous account in the Bible which includes His creation of animals.
While the Bible does not specifically answer the question of pets being in Heaven, no one can miss God’s creative work in the animal kingdom. His written Word provides us with a snapshot of His original handiwork: “Let the earth bring forth the living creature according to its kind…. And God saw that it was good” (Genesis 1:24–25).
We know that God gave animals to us for a purpose, because in the days of Noah, before the great Flood, God preserved every kind of animal on the ark so they would inhabit the land again. Animals are among God’s many diverse gifts to man. Who doesn’t smile while watching chimpanzees mimic one another?
We boast of “man’s best friend” because a faithful dog will protect its owner at all cost. Fish are a source of food, and we love to envision Jesus sharing broiled fish with His disciples (Luke 24:42–43). We marvel to think of Jesus riding the colt of a donkey into Jerusalem — and we wait breathlessly for His appearance on a white horse from Heaven (Revelation 19:11). Scripture speaks of the day that the wolf will live with the lamb. In that day, death and evil will be destroyed, perfect peace will reign, and everything that has breath, including animals, will praise Him (Psalm 150:6).