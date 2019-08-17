From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean to say that God sees the hearts of mankind that are dark and evil?
— H.M.
Dear H.M.: The heart is the seat of our emotions, the seat of our decisive action, and the seat of belief (as well as doubt). It symbolizes the center of our moral, spiritual, and intellectual life.
The Bible speaks very specifically about the human heart. It devises wicked imaginations (Proverbs 6:18), it is deceitful above all things (Jeremiah 17:9), it is far from God (Matthew 15:8), and it is foolish and darkened (Romans 1:21). My! This is not a pretty picture.
But God has not left the human heart in this state. He devised a way to make Himself known. He came to get at the very heart of man’s disease — SIN. This was the sole purpose in Jesus coming to earth, to save us from the sin that can destroy us.
This is the meaning of the phrase, “Invite Jesus into your heart.” When we seek the Lord and turn from sin, He comes into every facet of life and transforms our thinking, our speaking, our deeds, our relationships, our desires, and He replaces our fears with trust. He changes our hate into love. He makes our hearts new.
It is God who evaluates the state of our hearts. He is the One who ponders our hearts (Proverbs 21:2), and searches our hearts (Jeremiah 17:10). The Bible tells us He also weighs our hearts, and we come up short (Romans 3:23).
But the heart of Christ, full of compassion and love, bled on the cross for our sinful hearts. His pure heart, His perfect heart, and His tender heart, made a way for us to have clean hearts before Him. Oh, that we would turn our hearts to this wonderful Savior.