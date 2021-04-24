From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m studying pre-law but it’s difficult because the laws keep changing, and even in America, there is a disregard for the law of the Constitution. No wonder the world cries out to dismiss even God’s laws! It makes me wonder how man can survive if law is disregarded.
— L.T.
Dear L.T.: God doesn’t change nor will His law ever change. No man has power over God. The Bible teaches that sin is transgression of the law (1 John 3:4). This word “transgression” could be translated “lawlessness.” Jesus indicated that as men approached the end of history there would be a worldwide rebellion against law and order. Rebellion and lawlessness are present on a scale such as the world’s never known. Children rebel against parents until many parents are actually afraid of their children. University students rebel against society. People corrupt themselves by worshipping “self.” But most of all, transgression of God’s law is sin against Him.
The world today is on an immoral binge much like it was in ancient Rome. Before Rome fell, her standards were abandoned, the family disintegrated, divorce prevailed, and immorality was rampant. We’re in a hedonistic society watching human nature expressing itself without God. While we often think of outward rebellion as sin, we fail to look inward.
But God can break the chain of every transgression that binds us if we repent and turn from sin and follow the Savior. He will come into our lives and give us power to overcome sin. “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ… that He might redeem us from every lawless deed” (Titus 2:11-14).