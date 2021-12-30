From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
All my buddies use language that my parents don’t approve of because they say it offends God, but they’re words used on television, by politicians and in school. Does God really disapprove?
– B.L.
Dear B.L.: “Four-letter words” have always been considered vile. But the most awful word known to man is the word “sin” because it gathers up all the wickedness mankind expresses. Three letters make up three little words, but their message packs a powerful blow — sin is in! “What’s it in?” you may ask. The answer: “Everyone who lives.”
Sin manifests itself in people’s hearts. Men, women and children need to be told that they are sinners. This is what God declares. People can call it a mistake, an error or a psychological twist, but God calls it sin.
God does not overlook sin; He forgives sin when people humble themselves and repent. A reporter once asked several people to describe sin. One young man said, “You know what sin is when you get a feeling in your gut that something’s wrong.” In a blogged response to the online article, another person said he always felt dirty using foul language but didn’t think it would send him to hell.
But there is good news. God loves the sinner. Sin’s remedy has been provided for through the forgiveness of Jesus Christ. God sent Jesus down from heaven to wipe out the very thing that holds us hostage to guilt, shame and utter hopelessness. He has crushed sin’s power through His abundant love and all we have to do is accept His gift. God proclaims, “I will cleanse them from all their iniquity … and I will pardon all their iniquities” (Jeremiah 33:8).