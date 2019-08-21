From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems that sin is being redefined in the present culture. Who is capable of deciding what sin really means, and are sexual sins worse than others?
— S.S.
Dear S.S.: Adultery and other sexual sins are forbidden and condemned by God in His Word. God will not hold adulterers and sexual predators blameless. There is a day of reckoning, but today God still forgives. It doesn’t mean that there are not consequences to live with, but He will teach and strengthen us in difficult times brought on by our own sinful choices.
God makes it clear, for instance, that marriage is a commitment for life. This special relationship that God ordains between one man and one woman is a sacred trust. The commitment “forsaking all others,” is a binding contract (Genesis 2:24). Sexual unfaithfulness on the part of husbands and wives has become epidemic.
God does not excuse sin in any form. The serious student of the Bible cannot dismiss sinful acts by calling them something else. Because people may change the definition of a word, does not mean that the act is viewed differently in God’s eyes.
“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness ... who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them” (Romans 1:18-19).
God’s Word defines sin and man cannot change its meaning; God’s law cannot be trifled with. When we come to Christ, we are called upon to repent of our sins and to no longer practice the ungodly patterns of living we may have enjoyed before.
Doing this brings great peace to our hearts. This brings tremendous relief to the human heart.