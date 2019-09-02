From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the purpose of Labor Day other than getting a day off work, and does it have anything to do with spiritual things?
— L.D.
Dear L.D.: Our nation celebrates Labor Day as a way of acknowledging the contributions Americans have made in strengthening our country. It is a collective celebration that indicates the well-being of our citizens and the commitment to work hard and be prosperous. America has always been a generous nation and we should give God the honor and glory for the blessings He has graciously bestowed on the United States.
We should also thank Him for the work that He did on our behalf: the work of coming down from Heaven and giving His life for sinful people. He died on the cross so that we might live abundant lives, not lives of materialism, but lives that speak of His great love for us. Jesus worked all His life. But the greatest labor of love that has ever transpired, is when He willingly laid down His life for us.
While we cannot come to know God through our own works, when we receive His salvation, He gives us opportunity to serve Him on earth by sharing with others what it means to belong to the Savior of the world.
As God’s children we are not just meant to sit back and selfishly enjoy our privileges. Instead, God wants us to serve Him and help others.
The Bible says, “Let him labor, working with his hands what is good, that he may have something to give him who has need” (Ephesians 4:28).