From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friends look at life as though it is all about fun and accomplishing things of their choosing. While they face obstacles they cannot overcome, they laugh at me when I tell them I want to walk with God as long as He gives me life and strength to accomplish His purpose for me. Isn’t it wrong to live to satisfy self?
— L.J.
Dear L.J.: Our journey lasts as long as God gives us life, and we aren’t meant to wander off the track, or quit and join the spectators, or decide we’ll just slow down and take it easy while others pass us by. Our example is Jesus, who “for the joy set before him … endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:2, NIV).
He faithfully ran the race God had prepared for Him, even at the cost of His own blood.
God didn’t intend for us to travel our journey in our own strength anyway, but only with the strength He supplies. Where does this strength come from? The psalmist wrote, “Strengthen me according to Your word” (Psalm 119:28).
Our personal weakness may debilitate us, if not counteracted with God’s strength and power. I am convinced the main reason so many Christians become spiritually discouraged and defeated is because they have never discovered this truth.
They assume it must be up to them to live the Christian life, and they never make use of the rich resources God has already provided to strengthen us for the journey. Like a guest who has been invited to a banquet but never sits down to the meal, they have never learned to draw their strength from God’s resources.
