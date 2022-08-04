From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I want to go to Heaven and I think I will, but I reject what many Christians say that there is only one way to get there in the Name of Jesus. There are other good religions, and I believe someday all religions will become one, encompassing the diversity that God created. Christians don’t make the laws and own Heaven. A loving God would not be so precise as to allow only one way.
– O.W.
Dear O.W.: The world has come to understand at exactly what temperature water boils, and at what temperature it freezes. Since God is so precise about His natural laws, why should He be haphazard about His spiritual and moral laws?
Many people say, “I believe there’s a Heaven and I hope I’ll go there when I die, because I’m a pretty good person.” Why do people hope to believe it when they can know for certain what their eternal destiny is?
God’s law enables us to see ourselves as morally dirty and in need of cleansing. The cross that His Son, Jesus Christ, died upon shows the seriousness of our sin — it also shows us the immeasurable love of God. The cross is the only way to salvation, and what Jesus did on the cross gives us a new purpose to life. He opened Heaven’s door for us by His death and resurrection, pointing the way for our sins to be forgiven and offering eternity with Him in Heaven.
Christianity is being compared with other religions as never before. Some even advocate the working out of a system of morals, ethics and religion that would bring all the religions of the world together. It cannot be done.
God desires that all people be saved. Believe in Jesus Christ and receive His sacrificial gift to have sins forgiven and know Him as Savior and Lord.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill is stepping down as longtime director of Camden Partnership, an organization created to lobby on behalf of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Road work signs popping up along U.S. 17 just south of Chapel Crossing Road are a sure indication that a long-awaited widening project is about to commence.
The worst kept secret in the Golden Isles was finally made public at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
Liam Nunn received his marching orders Tuesday.
On a recent warm and clear evening on Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons, as beachgoers lounged in the sand and waded into the waves, a group of volunteers circled around the island’s most recently hatched sea turtle nest.
What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.