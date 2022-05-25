From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My boyfriend and I have been dating a long time but we aren’t sure we’re compatible because we fight from time to time. Should we forget marriage?
– B.M.
Dear B.M.: One of the most important questions couples should ask is, “Are we ready to set aside our individual desires in order to serve one another and become one?” This is something that’s seldom thought about today when it comes to the “bonds of holy matrimony.” There are many problems couples face when they marry. Unfortunately, romance often fades after the “I do’s.” Couples face difficulties and challenges throughout marriage, just as others face problems in daily life.
God designed marriage for our good. He meant for it to involve three people: man, woman and God. When God is left out of a marriage, that marriage will always be less than what God intended it to be, even if it’s a happy one. It isn’t unusual for two individuals to compete with one another, but when God is in the relationship, He will help couples complement one another by loving the other more than themselves and being quick to forgive. When each person is seeking God’s will, and when each person is allowing God to take away the natural selfishness of his or her heart and replace it with sacrificial love, then there’ll be joy and peace.
The Bible stresses that a marriage ideally should be a picture or reflection of Christ’s love for His people. “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave Himself for her” (Ephesians 5:25). This doesn’t mean there will not be conflicts and problems to work through, but when Christ is the head of a couple’s marriage, they’ll turn to Him for wisdom, reminding each one to submit to the other. He’ll give both peace and understanding, helping them to resolve whatever they face.