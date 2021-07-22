From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that God really wants to be a friend?
— F.G.
Dear F.G.: Biologists speculate about how mankind came to be on earth, but the question is not “how” but “why.” This is the crucial question. Don’t miss what the Bible says about this: God created us to have a personal relationship with Himself. To put it another way, He created us to be His friends. This was the divine plan right from the beginning. When Adam and Eve were first created — the purpose had its origin in the love of God. It was, however, a friendship with a difference. On a human level, we usually choose friends who are similar to us — those with like interests or kindred personalities. But God and Adam were not equals. God is the sovereign Ruler of the universe, the all-powerful Creator, who not only made everything but also controls and sustains it, from the largest galaxy to the smallest glimmer of light.
God is also everywhere at the same time. He is also the all-knowing Lord who sees everything that happens, including every detail of our lives. The Bible says that nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account (see Hebrews 4:13).
Adam was none of these. God was the Creator; Adam was the creature. God was limitless; Adam was limited. God was independent; Adam was dependent. But in spite of the vast difference between them, God still wanted Adam and Eve to be His friends. This was why they were created, and this was how they lived until sin entered the world and destroyed that perfect friendship.
In the beginning, God was Adam’s perfect friend, and Adam was God’s perfect friend. God’s plan for Adam and Eve is also true for us. God has not changed and neither has His purpose. But we must give ourselves completely to Him and accept His perfect gift of salvation.