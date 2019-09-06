From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
If God created the stars, isn’t it reasonable to believe that He wants to send us messages through them? Why shouldn’t Christians practice astrology, since millions of people do? Does the Bible say anything about this?
— S.G.
Dear S.G.: The Bible tells us the source of wisdom, guidance and direction is God Himself. He has given us nature for our enjoyment and to lead us to worship the Creator of it all.
Astrology and other forms of fortune-telling were very common in the ancient world, but the Bible writers called them detestable practices (Deuteronomy 18:12). Why? Because God did not create the stars to give us insights into the future, but to witness His power and glory. “The heavens declare the glory of God” (Psalm 19:1).
God has given us everything we need to know about the future in His Word. Of course, the Bible does not tell us what will happen next week or next year; if it did, we would never learn to trust God or seek His guidance. But the Bible does tell us that the future is in God’s hands, and someday Christ will come again. Trust Him today, tomorrow and for eternity. Through consistent reading of God’s Word, we find His comfort and learn obedience in walking with Him.
Worship Creator-God who “by the breath of God ice is given, and the broad waters are frozen. Also with moisture He saturates the thick clouds; He scatters His bright clouds. And they swirl about, being turned by His guidance, that they may do whatever He commands them” (Job 37:10-12).