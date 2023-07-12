From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
An article in the Scientific American astounded me saying that astrology is founded on the position of the stars, but there is no science to back up whether it impacts our lives. Does astrology govern man?
– S.W.
Dear S.W.: The most trusted book of all time opens with these words: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1), and He gave life to everything that was created (see John 1:4). The Lord Himself ordains the physical laws that govern our bodies.
We cannot begin to comprehend the power it took to bring into being the billions of stars that astronomers are still discovering with their telescopes. Scientists who lack belief in God must be completely baffled to survey the smallness of man on Earth — part of an estimated 100 billion galaxies, and Almighty God rules over all (see 1 Chronicles 29:11–12).
Look up on a starry night, and you will see the majesty and power of an infinite Creator. “Give thanks to the Lord … who made the great lights … the sun to rule over the day … the moon and stars to rule over the night” (Psalm 136:1, 7–9, ESV).
Stars and planets move in a consistent pattern, cooperating ingeniously with one another and it’s evident that they achieve their movements not by accident but by design. Ask astronomers and they will admit that every star moves with precision in its celestial path. Whatever lacks intelligence cannot move intelligently. What gives direction and design to these inanimate objects is God.
Imagine the wisdom it took to develop the complex laws that govern creation and give it order, from the smallest subatomic particle to the swirling galaxies of outer space. No wonder the Bible says, “Since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen” (Romans 1:20, NIV).
