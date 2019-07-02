From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can a loving God look down on our lives and watch as we get ourselves into trouble and not intervene?
— D.C.
Dear D.C.: Once a man was standing on top of a mountain and noticed two cars in the distance heading toward each other on a dangerously winding road. Neither driver could see the other approaching. The man at the top of the mountain shouted a warning, even though he was too far away to be heard. The crash was fatal and several people were killed.
God does not stand on a mountaintop watching the disasters that befall mankind. He left the highest Heaven and came down to earth in the Person of His Son Jesus Christ. He intervened on behalf of the human race by demonstrating so deep a love for His creation to extend salvation to all who would receive Him. Still today God sends warnings of danger ahead, but many turn blinded eyes away; they shut their hearing off from the Voice that calls out to them.
From the beginning of man’s journey, God had a plan for man’s deliverance. The plan is so fantastic that it ultimately lifts each person far above even the angels, if only we would put our faith and trust in Him.
The human race stands on the brink of Hell. God is at work to get men to stop their downward plunge into sin. Evil forces building up in our world are so overwhelming that men everywhere should cry out, “What must I do to be saved?” (see Acts 2:37).
The answer is found all through Scripture. Repent of sin and turn from it, confess that Jesus is Lord, and make Him the Master of your life and your journey will take on new meaning.