From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
We live in a world that provides so many different choices: religions, careers and relationships. Even the Bible commands that we make choices, right?
– M.C.
Dear M.C.: Lessons about making choices are demonstrated throughout the Bible as they are throughout our lives. God commands us to make choices, but only after providing us with sufficient information so that our choices will be informed ones.
The very word “choice” presupposes at least two alternatives. When Joshua, the great military leader of Israel said to the people, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve,” the choice he gave them was between God and the false god, Baal. Before waiting for their reply, Joshua announced his choice, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).
Information is necessary to make intelligent choices. God has given us information about Himself, including His holiness, man’s sinfulness, God’s provision for that sin which is Jesus Christ and scores of promises to man about what will happen if he accepts God’s promises and what will happen if he does not.
Years ago there was a popular television program called “Truth or Consequences.” The host would say to the contestants, “If you don’t tell the truth, you will have to pay the consequences.” It is the same with choices. If you make the wrong choice, you will have to pay the consequences. But if you make the right choice, you receive wonderful benefits. So it is best to choose wisely. “Who is the man who fears the Lord? Him will he instruct in the way that he should choose” (Psalm 25:12, ESV).