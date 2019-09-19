From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a single parent. My husband died and I am working hard to make ends meet and to raise my children to love the Lord. But the influences at school and in the neighborhood are evil and I cannot be with the children around the clock. I am ridiculed by some of my friends because of some of the things my children get into. Does God even care?
— H.M.
Dear H.M.: God cares about everyone who belongs to Him. There is a story in the Bible about a single mother who almost gave in to despair. Hagar was the personal attendant of Sarah, Abraham’s wife. Sarah had mistakenly tried to fulfill God’s promise of a son by giving Hagar to her husband, and together Abraham and Hagar had a son and called him Ishmael. Forced to flee into the desert, Hagar and her son ran out of water and felt the end had come. But God had not abandoned her. Scripture tells us that He helped her see a well of water He had provided.
Being a single parent is very difficult. But God knows our situations just as He knew Hagar’s. God goes before us and prepares for us in our time of need.
We must look to Jesus Christ every moment, for He does not forsake His own. Keeping our children in church and living a life of faith in God before them speaks of our source of guidance, strength and wisdom, and this brings glory to God.
He wants our children to know Him and grow in faith and wisdom that often comes through difficult times.
When we keep our eyes on Christ, He gives us eyes that watch expectantly for His hand to move on our behalf as we remain in a spirit of thankfulness that He is for us and not against us.