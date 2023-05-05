From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My daughter was brought up in church and in a Christian home. But since being away at college, she has come to believe that God is the one who brings evil things into our lives. How does a mother answer such absurdity?
– A.D.
Dear A.D.: God can take anything that happens to us — even bad things — and use it to shape us and make us into better, more Christlike people if we will let Him. This doesn’t mean God necessarily “causes” everything that happens to us; but sometimes He “allows” things to happen.
Many people dismiss the idea that bad things happen to us because of our poor decisions, and not according to His will. We must take responsibility. Sometimes we don’t know why God allows bad things to happen to us. Even then, however, God can use them to teach us and make us into better people.
Disappointments and tragedies can teach us to turn in trust to God for the hope and comfort we need. These experiences can also teach us patience and make us more sensitive to others who are suffering. Hard times can cause us to draw nearer to God, demonstrating that Christ lives in us even in the midst of our difficulties, inconveniences, trials, and suffering. These experiences also help develop the right attitude for Christian growth. Many people have said that as they walked through deep pain, they’ve felt God closer to them than ever before.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ … who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4).
