From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a person of faith and want so much to trust God, but my prayers never seem to be answered the way they should if God were a God of love and cared about my greatest concerns. Can God really be trusted?
— D.T.
Dear D.T.: It is important to realize that God gives promises to His people; those who put their trust in Him and Him alone. This necessitates a repentant heart for sin against Almighty God. Everyone is born in sin, but God in His great love and compassion for the human race provides every individual forgiveness of sin through the sacrifice of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. His death and resurrection secure the promise that He will be with us and will never leave us.
“I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). The Bible also tells us: “God is not a man, that He should lie” (Numbers 23:19).
Is this really true? When life turns against us and we can’t see any way out of our problems, He is still with us even if it looks as if He has abandoned us. We can absolutely trust His promises because God does not lie, nor does He change His mind. God is perfect and holy, and He loves us.
God knows our problems, and He can be trusted with every difficulty we face.
He hasn’t promised that our way will always be smooth and problem-free, but He has promised to be with us and that should give us great comfort.
For those who do not know Him as their compassionate Lord and Savior, they can put their trust in Him today, confessing their sin and receiving Him into their lives where peace and joy will replace doubt and fear.