From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Recently I read an article that claimed that God calls out to people and we should heed His voice. What does that mean?
– G.V.
Dear G.V.: God’s Word tells us that He calls out to sinners – that is anyone ever born, and He calls out to individuals because He is a personal Savior.
The Bible says: “Come now, and let us reason together,” says the Lord. ‘Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow’” (Isaiah 1:18).
They can be made as white as snow because of the cross where He died to cleanse us and save us for eternity. This is not a church call, it is not a family call and it is not a national call. It is a personal call to come to Christ.
God also calls us to consecration. This is a word not used much anymore and it is a shame. It means to “set apart.” The Bible says, “Present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God” (Romans 12:1).
God also calls us to serve Him. Many people have the wrong concept of what this means. Put simply it means to acknowledge Him and obey Him according to His Word.
If you are a teacher, a technician or someone who works from home, get to know the Word of God and apply it daily to every phase of your life. Do not wait for a wind to come along and blow you in any direction.
Make it your purpose in life to do the will of God which is revealed in Scripture. It will change your life in remarkable ways that you cannot imagine. Surrender everything to Him because He has a plan for you.