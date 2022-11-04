From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I think my friends mean well but they tell me that I need to live a righteous life and I think this turns people off, as though anyone can do that. My mother told me that self-righteousness is actually a sin, so why would my church friends say that we should claim to be righteous?
– S.R.
Dear S.R.: People often confuse righteousness with self-righteous — that is, seeing ourselves better than other people and being proud of it. The proud Pharisee in Jesus’ story “stood up and prayed thus with himself, ‘God, I thank You that I am not like other men” (Luke 18:11). But Jesus condemned his self-righteous attitude, commending instead the tax collector for his humble prayer for mercy.
But true righteousness — the kind of righteousness the Bible teaches — comes only from God. By nature we are unrighteous and sinful, but when we come to Christ, our sins, like filthy garments, are cast aside, and we become clothed with the perfect righteousness of Christ. Now God counts us as righteous in His sight, because He has imparted to us the righteousness that comes from God and is by faith (Philippians 3:9).
Once we have committed our lives to Christ, God calls us to live righteous lives — lives of purity and goodness and love. In ourselves this is impossible, but as we submit to the control of His Holy Spirit, we find strength to live the way we should, pleasing the Lord in our behavior and doing good work by growing in the knowledge of His Word (Colossians 1:10–11). This is true righteousness — a worthy goal. As believers, we should be so thankful to God for transforming us that we strive through prayer and obedience to be clothed in His righteousness as we turn away from the impurity and sin of this world every day, and to live a life that brings glory to Him.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Glynn County residents continued to file into polling places to vote Thursday, the eve of the last day of early voting approached.
The photo shows two brothers, ages 5 and 10, laughing as waves crash onto the rocks lining a Jekyll Island beach.
ST. MARYS — During a campaign stop in St. Marys Wednesday, Herschel Walker lashed out at President Biden’s address on the threat to democracy hours before Biden was scheduled to speak.
Mainland Planning Commissioners approved on Tuesday three site plans and one rezoning, paving the way for over 500 residential units in apartment complexes, duplexes, “six-plexes” and single-family homes in Glynn County.
By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.
Deena Hoch didn’t want to get another mammogram.