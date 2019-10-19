From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandmother tells me that when a person dies angels come and take us to Heaven. Is this a fable or is this really true?
— A.W.
Dear A.W.: There is a difference between a fable and truth. The important thing to remember is that God calls His children to Heaven, but not all people belong to Him, though He created every person who has ever been born. This is why it is important to know Christ as Savior and Lord; it is the only way to spend eternity in Heaven.
In Luke 16:22, Jesus told the story about a beggar who died and an angel carried him to Abraham’s side (another term for Heaven).
Many accounts tell of dying saints being at peace because of this angelic presence. The Lord is the God of all comfort, and He employs His heavenly army of angels to bring warnings of danger, tidings of joy, and messages of peace. This is not a man-made fable; this is God’s truth. The Bible calls angels “ministering spirits” sent to serve those who will inherit salvation (Hebrews 1:14). Believing that God will send these angelic comforters to escort us out of this world and into the next should give great peace to our souls.
It is important, though, that we give the glory and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ and not the angels, for the angels are simply serving Him in perfect obedience. The Bible tells us that when an angel visited the Apostle John, John fell at his feet to worship him. The angel said, “See that you do not do that. For I am your fellow servant.... Worship God” (Revelation 22:8-9). It is God who dispatches angels to care for us, and we should always praise His name for this marvelous truth.