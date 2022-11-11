From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m studying the world’s great philosophers and have discovered that they have more questions than answers concerning the problems of the world. Why then would the peoples of the earth hang their hope on world philosophies? Where does the Bible speak of the vileness that we are seeing before our eyes?
– P.E.
Dear P.E.: No other book in the world utters such accurate prophecy as the Bible. The Word of God has predicted such a time as what the world is experiencing today. Neither Plato, nor Aristotle, nor Cicero, nor Plutarch, nor any of the ancients, tells us of such a day as this, in which we see a tumult and upheaval of world conditions.
With prophetic foresight, Jesus predicted in Matthew 24 and Luke 21 such days as these. He warned that there would be wars and rumors of wars. Then He spoke peace: “See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass. … For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places” (Matthew 24:6–7). For those who believe and follow Jesus Christ in obedience, we are given a great hope, but also a warning, for Jesus also said that in these last days, iniquity will abound, and the love of many will grow cold.
A moving of the Spirit of God that would usher in true spiritual awakening must take place if we are to be spared the storm that is gathering on the horizon. For those who do not know Christ as personal Savior, God calls all people to repentance and obedience, for He stands ready to hear the prayers of those who will turn from sin and receive Him as Lord, for in His power and mercy He transforms the sinful heart and brings peace. Why would anyone turn away from such a truth as this?