From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been battling a serious health issue and have used it to be a witness to my friends, but many of them are telling me that it is a sign that God is not answering prayers for my recovery and now I am beginning to question myself.
– S.F.
Dear S.F.: The sick room can become a “spiritual gymnasium” where one’s soul is exercised and developed. Sickness is one of the “all things” which work together for good to those who love God. Don’t resent it. Don’t be embittered by it. Those lying on hospital beds or confined to home because of serious illness realize today that it is the love-stroke of a Heavenly Father who loves us so much that he will not pamper us but will bring all things together for our ultimate good.
This world is full of thwarted hopes, broken dreams, frustrated desires and doubts that God answers prayers. G.K. Chesterton said, “Everywhere there is speed, noise and confusion, but nowhere deep happiness and quiet hearts.”
But Christ can take the discouragement and despondency out of our lives. He can put a spring in one’s step and give one a thrill in his heart and a purpose in his mind.
Optimism and cheerfulness are products of knowing Christ. The Bible says, “A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones” (Proverbs 17:22).
If our hearts stay in tune with God through faith in his son, the Lord Jesus Christ, he will empower us with an overflow of joy. What is the secret to experiencing this kind of joy? It is spending time with the Lord, reading his word, praying and thanking him in everything, because for those who belong to him, he will never leave us or forsake us.