From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?
— L.G.
Dear L.G.: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
God accepts all those who repent and turn from sin. When they receive His salvation, God’s Spirit begins the work of transformation. We must all come to God on His terms, not our own. God showed His love to the whole world (John 3:16) by sending His Son to pay the penalty of our sin against Holy God. The Bible tells us that God loves those who love Him (Proverbs 8:17). Because of His love, there is a way of salvation, a way back to God through Jesus Christ, His Son.
The love of God can be entirely rejected. God will not force Himself upon anyone against their will. A person can hear a message about the love of God and say, “No, I won’t have it,” and God will let them continue on in sin.
However, if we really want to receive what God offers the world — His salvation from sin – we must accept it for ourselves. No one can do this for us. That’s the way God planned it from the beginning! The destiny of our own soul is in our own hands by the choices we make.
Those who do not know Jesus Christ personally should not delay in humbling themselves in prayer. God will meet us right where we are and bring lasting transformation.