Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve always wanted to go to college, in part so that I can make my parents proud of me. But now I am about to graduate from high school, and the reality of what college may be like has struck home, and I’m not sure it’s the best decision for me at this time.
With the unemployment rate what it is and COVID-19 still causing a lot of unemployment, how can I be sure that college would be my best option?
I’m therefore kind of puzzled as to what to do with myself this coming fall. What do you think?
— Considering but Unsure of College, via email
Dear Considering College: You should become prepared for your next step in life, and college is a great stepping stone between high school and the “real world.” It provides a path not only for exploration but also for learning and preparation. Whether you’re learning how to become a doctor, a writer or any other profession you can think of, college can help prepare you to take that next step.
College graduates have more earning potential on average than people who only have a high school diploma. The unemployment rate for college grads is also about half the jobless rate of high school graduates. Getting a good-paying job is one of the top reasons why most people go to college.