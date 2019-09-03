Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve been staying at a friend’s house for two days because my parents and I had a big argument. I called them last night to let them know I’m doing well, but I didn’t say where I was. My dad said if I didn’t come home immediately, he would call the authorities and say I am a “runaway.” I’m not a runaway, am I? I’m 15 years old now, soon to turn 16 in a few weeks.
— Anonymous,
Riverside, California
Dear Anonymous: The definition of a runaway is someone who is away from home for at least one night without parental or caretaker permission, so that does include you.
Call your parents again and tell them you are coming home to work out all the problems. Hopefully, they will be happy to see you and your return will inspire your parents to reassess the situation.
If there is a continuing problem or if you feel your safety is threatened in any way, you should contact a trusted adult family member, adult family friend or an authority figure. This includes clergy, school counselors and even law enforcement, if necessary.
Avoiding your parents on an ongoing basis is not the solution. You eventually need to face them — the sooner the better.