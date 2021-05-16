Dear Dr. Wallace:
I really need your advice about an issue I have with my boyfriend. I’m 19; my guy is 20; and the two of us have been dating each other steadily for six months. Everything was going along just beautifully until my boyfriend’s cousin moved in with him at his small apartment along the outskirts of our small town. This immediately caused a peculiar change in my boyfriend’s behavior. All of a sudden, my attentive boyfriend has become “missing in action” when it comes to our relationship. He now seems to want to do everything with his cousin and almost nothing with me. It’s as if a light switch has been turned off! I’ve spoken to him about this, and all he says to me is that he still loves me but I’m too possessive when it comes to his free time. We now only see each other briefly once or twice a week, and our dates always seem to be planned around his cousin’s schedule.
I was just wondering if you feel this might just be a phase he is going through and I should cut him some slack, or if it’s in my best interest to break up with him and look for a guy who will prioritize spending quality time with me.
— Suddenly a Third Wheel, via email
Dear Third Wheel: You, of course, should do what you feel is in your own best interests when it comes to your relationships, and you know the breadth and depth of your current relationship’s history and all its associated nuances. Based only upon the details of your brief letter, it appears that your boyfriend is in control of your relationship and its destiny. You have the option of notifying your boyfriend that you will no longer be seeing him if your dates and personal time will only be scheduled around his cousin’s availability.
Proactively suggest some specific times for upcoming dates that fit your schedule, and let your boyfriend know that you deserve his time and attention if he values your relationship the way you do. Say this matter-of-factly, with a smile and good tone of voice, in an earnest manner. You could even give him a hug right after delivering this information. The key for anyone of either gender who finds themselves in a spot similar to yours is to present a position in a way that is logical and nonaccusatory. Simply state the fact that a good relationship requires regular time and attention by both parties for it to be sustained. Smile and wait for both his verbal response and future scheduling actions. You’ll soon have your answer!