Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16, overweight and miserable. Both of my parents are obese, and so is my older brother. All of our extra weight is due to food addiction. We tend to eat quite a bit at social gatherings. Mom is a housewife, and Dad works at an insurance office, so they are not very active. My brother and I ride our bikes — once in a while.
I am happy to say that I finally got tired of being overweight, and I’m in the process of losing weight under the direction and guidance of a licensed nutritionist who attends our church. I’m doing pretty well, and I’m hoping to convince my family to join me in my quest to start losing weight.
I am counting on the health approach to convince them to eat properly. Will you please tell me the physical problems that can result from a person being overweight? Maybe they will listen and learn.
— Anonymous, Saint Joseph, Missouri
Dear Anonymous: There is direct link between excess weight and the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Being overweight is also suspected to increase the probability of developing high blood pressure. All of these serious ailments can affect the quality of life — and even shorten it.
It’s possible that your family members will change their eating habits once they observe the positive changes taking place in your life. Be willing to share your progress with them.