I spent hours making it happen. At 50 years old, I should not have climbed up a tree and stretched out among the limbs more than 15 feet above ground. It was not very safe, but I was on a mission. I was going to hang Christmas lights in the trees of my front yard. I put safety and reason aside because I love Christmas lights. There is a magical feeling in my heart when I drive up to the house at night to see lights in the trees and the bushes.
Christmas is here again. You can see it from the lights — the sights and the sounds. Perhaps you can see it from your credit card statement that is already running high. So many of us are getting ready. It takes a lot of thought and effort to buy and decorate trees in in our house, purchase presents, send cards, host and attend Christmas parties and more. It is pretty exhausting isn’t it.
And it is always a bit crazy that we easily get distracted from the very One whom we are called to celebrate. The church has acknowledged for many years the season of Advent. It was not meant to be in preparation for Christmas day, but more of a time of spiritual seeking in preparation for the arrival of Jesus Christ. The word Advent literally means “coming” or “Arrival”. The season was not about external decorations, but for internal preparation and transformation. We are to remember, celebrate and experience all the ways that Jesus has come and will come into our lives.
The first coming of Jesus is the one we often think about at this time of year. Jesus came to earth in the form of a baby around 2000 years ago. God walked upon our planet to reveal himself to us, and then to give his life for us as a sacrifice for sin. Each year at Christmas, we remember that Jesus Christ has come.
The second coming of Christ is his personal arrival in our lives and hearts. We are called to not only believe in Jesus Christ, but to turn to him in repentance and faith and receive Jesus Christ into our hearts. There is an initial conversion experience where Jesus comes to live within us, but Jesus continually wants to come to us with new and fresh experiences of his love, grace, conviction, power, etc. We should continually welcome his advents into our lives on a daily basis.
The last coming is usually referred to as “the Second Coming of Christ.” This is when Christ will return again to the earth to judge the wicked and redeem his own people from the mess of this world. The first time Jesus came as a little babe. When he comes back, it will be as a triumphant king. We should look for his second coming.
In light of this, I want to call you to get ready — really get ready — for this season of Christmas. Here are some ideas to help you do that. First of all, fully celebrate the real reason for Christmas. Let Christ be the focus and emphasis of your holiday. Celebrate His birthday, and His arrival with thanks and joy.
Secondly, slow down and examine your heart. Advent was originally a time of spiritual introspection. It should be a time to remove any stumbling blocks from your life and your heart. Is there any sin that is continually holding you back? Is there any distraction that continually draws your heart away from Christ? During this season, confess these things to the Lord and ask Him to forgive and cleanse you. Ask for his fresh advent in your heart through the power of His Holy Spirit. Invite the Holy Spirit to take over in new and fresh ways .
Last of all, remember that he will come again. He will return! So how are you living your life in light of that day? Do you need to re-evaluate priorities? Do you need to share your faith with anyone in light of this news? Get your heart ready. Christ has come. Christ is coming. Christ will come again. And that’s the word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.