From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I know it is important to read the Bible and spend time praying, but it is hard to do when a person works and has a family to take care of. Does God understand that when a day ends people are too tired to do anything else?
— L.P.
Dear L.P.: The human race has always been challenged to accomplish everything they hope to do in a day’s time. An interesting exercise often surprises those who take time to list all the things they do in a 24-hour period. Many start with the absolutes: sleeping, working, paying bills, cleaning the house, washing clothes, mowing the yard, grocery shopping, preparing meals, eating, etc. It is true. When all these things are done daily, there isn’t much time left. Yet, people find time to play sports, enjoy entertainment of all kinds, watch television or surf the internet. None of these things are necessarily bad, but often they take time away from the more important.
If we say we love the Lord and serve Him, some of that time should be given to Christ. Getting close to the One who loves us isn’t as hard as it may seem. After all, we develop friendships with others by spending time with them; talking and listening, sharing concerns with one another. The same is true with God. When we read or hear His word, He speaks to us. When we pray, we speak to Him. And when we worship Him and obey Him, we are drawing closer to Him. This is the great blessing of friendship with God.
“Continue earnestly in prayer, being vigilant in it with thanksgiving” (Colossians 4:2).