Dear Dr. Wallace:
Summer is here, and I’m starting to think of having fun, running in the surf of Lake Michigan and getting a tan while lying on the golden sand. My physical education teacher told me this past school year that it’s not healthy to get a tan, even if you’re loaded up with expensive sunscreen.
But my aunt says the sun is a good source of vitamin D and that if you don’t overdo it and get sunburned, the sun’s rays are healthy and a good way to get rid of complexion problems.
I’ve been getting a nice tan for several years; I have a clear complexion and no noticeable skin damage that I am aware of. Should I bake in the sun this summer?
— Midwestern Sun Queen, via email
Dear Midwestern Sun Queen: The sun is a good source of vitamin D when taken intermittently, in small doses. There is no such thing as a healthy tan. The rays from the sun can cause lasting damage to the skin that can lead to premature wrinkles and even skin cancer. Your clear complexion has nothing to do with your being in the sun.
Also be aware that anytime the sun changes the color of a human being’s skin, damage has occurred. My advice: be very, very careful. Put on lots of strong sunscreen and enjoy a little sun here and there, but do not lie in the sun all day for weeks at a time this summer.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I really want to go to my senior prom. I was waiting for a certain guy to ask me, but three weeks before the prom, he still hadn’t done so. Then yesterday, another guy asked me, and I said yes. Then — would you believe it — this evening, that certain guy called me! I told him to call back in a week and I’d give him my answer. What should I do? I would rather go with the certain guy I really like, and I know I would have a lot more fun if I went with him. And that’s what a prom is about, isn’t it? Going with someone you like and having lots of fun. Would it be unreasonable if I called the first guy, explained everything and asked him to release me from my commitment to go with him? Please hurry.
— Anonymous,
Chicago
Dear Anonymous: You told young man No. 1 that you would be his date to the senior prom. Keep this commitment. Call the “certain guy,” and tell him he was a tad too late with his invitation, and you’ll be attending the prom with someone else this time around.
However, once the prom is over, you are of course welcome to date whomever you wish, as you will not have any further commitments to either young man. And, one of two interesting things could happen. First, you may really enjoy getting to know the first young man and wish to spend more time with him in the future. Second, if that is not the case, you may still be able to date young man No. 2 at some point in the future. If things are meant to be with him, you may still get that opportunity to get to know him better.
Finally, even if neither of the first two scenarios actually plays out, you will be able to be proud of yourself for keeping your word and commitment. That sense of self-discipline and self-pride will serve you quite well over the rest of your life.