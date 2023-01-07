From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I grew up in a simple but stable home. It grieves me to see so few families who know this kind of life. It seems people have given up in trying to live this way. Is it true that if home life is torn asunder, society is also torn asunder?
– H.W.
Dear H.W.: The home is the foundation of any society, and marriages and families that make up home life certainly have been attacked for a long time. There have never been more books available advising how to solve our family and marital problems than there are now. Yet somehow, more people are miserable, broken and hurt. We don’t have to search for the answer to why this is. The Word of God has not been taken into account. Society has disregarded His regulations and it has brought marriages and homes to disaster.
The husband-wife relationship under the guidance of the Holy Spirit is key to family success. God intends that couples be held together through Christ. Marriage was never designed to be short-term; it is a contract for life ordered by God Himself. Believers in Christ have the strongest resource for stable marriages because God is at the helm. If He is not, there’s reason to examine why. “And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand” (Mark 3:25). Scripture calls out to mankind to return to God’s Word and build our homes on the solid foundation of Jesus Christ the Lord. “And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. … Teach them diligently to your children” (Deuteronomy 6:6–7).
The foundation of a happy home is the spiritual exercise of prayer, Bible reading, obeying God’s commands and fellowship with others who have made Christ predominant in life. This is God’s plan for marriage, family and home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.
The families of people buried in Greenwood and Palmetto cemeteries entrusted the city with their earthly remains in perpetuity, and City Commissioner Johnny Cason wants the city government to make sure it earns that trust.
Nettie Keith knows exactly what to do when she comes across a bushel of lemons in her life.
Georgia River Network wants the public to get to know the state’s waterways as they compete for prizes in this year’s Paddle-a-Thon.
The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.
Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.