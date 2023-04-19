From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband has been abusive to me and to our children, who are now grown. When he was on his deathbed, he asked us to forgive him. I have done this but my children are struggling with showing compassion and forgiveness, though they’ve been taught to do so. Is there a Scripture I can give them as I continue to pray that they will resolve this in their hearts so that their future lives will not have to carry this terrible weight around in their spirits?
– B.M.
Dear B.M.: The story is told of an abusive father who had abandoned his family and had not been heard from in years. When he was dying, he wrote to his children asking to see them, asking for their forgiveness.
Jesus’ command to forgive seems impossible to obey. But when the guilty party is near the end of life — and especially if that person has requested reconciliation — we need to prayerfully consider honoring their request. The Bible says, “You ought rather to forgive and comfort him, lest perhaps such a one be swallowed up with too much sorrow” (2 Corinthians 2:7).
Although we may not realize it at the time, someday we will regret never being reconciled to the family member or friend who hurt us. Forgiveness isn’t easy. In fact, often we can’t forgive the person who hurt us deeply without God’s help. It is possible for God to work in us to overcome those hurts and heal the wounds. When we remember what it cost Christ to forgive us, it helps open our hearts to others in order to be more like Christ. Abusive people can be forgiven and they may still bear emotional scars, but God doesn’t want those who have been hurt to carry those hurts forever.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.
Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.
Eight sea turtles that were found cold-stunned on Cape Cod last winter swam free again Monday in the ocean off Jekyll Island after the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta nursed them back to health.
History enthusiasts and others interested in Jekyll Island’s story are invited to step into the past at an upcoming event that will spotlight Mistletoe Cottage.
The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.
Five people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp being left at an emergency room barely breathing and with a blood alcohol level of .464, Glynn County Police said Monday.