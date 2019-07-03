Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am completing my second year at the University of California, Los Angeles. In my two years here, I have had a difficult time getting into all the required courses I must take to receive my degree in sociology. I plan to work in the field of social welfare or family counseling after I receive my degree. One of the reasons I have to juggle my schedule to get all of my requirements is that UCLA has an abundance of foreign students, and many are majoring in sociology.
Why do we allow so many foreign students at our institutions of higher learning? Having many foreign students at our schools makes it difficult for some of our high school graduates to attend colleges or universities because of overcrowding conditions. Let’s make sure our domestic high school graduates can get opportunities, too!
— Anonymous,
Los Angeles
Dear Anonymous: The two major reasons U.S. colleges and universities welcome foreign students are for financial and cultural enrichment. Foreign students are a highly important revenue source. It is estimated that one U.S. student studies in a foreign country for every 10 foreign students who study in the U.S. The cultural enrichment of these foreign students at our campuses is welcome.
Fortunately, our country has a plethora of colleges. Large and small universities abound, and we also have an excellent community college system. Virtually every student who wants to attend college (and who can afford it!) can find an opportunity to further his or her education.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I truly dislike a certain girl at our school. She is conceited, tells lies and spreads rumors about me and my friends. I’d like to whip her tail at school, but if I did, I’d get suspended. I don’t want that to happen because I’m on the swim team, and we are in the running for a chance to compete in the postseason.
I know that as a girl, I’m not supposed to fight, but I’d like to teach this very mean girl a lesson after school, off our school grounds. I have 30 minutes after my last class before sports practice. Can the school do anything to me if the fight takes place after school hours, away from the school campus?
— Anonymous,
Aurora, Illinois
Dear Anonymous: A school has authority over its students, not only on the campus but as they travel to and from school in the morning and afternoon. In your case, you would be disciplined, and your team would compete without you.
Fighting is for the foolish. It won’t solve your problem. Even if you don’t get caught and punished by school officials, squaring off against your nemesis will only compound the bitterness between you.
Discuss things with your counselor to see if your grievance with the other girl can be settled in a civil and nonviolent way. A good counselor will work hard to defuse this sort of situation and see that it gets resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.