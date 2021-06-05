Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teenager, and my parents force me to go do volunteer work for an hour after church every Sunday, and I do not want to give up that extra hour of my weekend. I do like my church and have many good friends there. However, I don’t usually know any of the people we do volunteer work for. I have told my parents this, but they do not listen to me. How can I get them to agree that I do not have to do volunteer work? My biggest problem is that I’m too young to drive and we all go together every Sunday morning in one car to both places. My parents tell me that volunteer work builds character, and they have each been doing it their whole lives, so it’s not like they are going to stop doing it anytime soon.
— Want My Free Time Instead, via email
Dear Want My Free Time Instead: First of all, I must inform you that I do agree with your parents that doing volunteer work (usually) builds character. In your case, it might take a bit more time to sink in.
Look at it this way: It is an hour of your life once a week to be of service to others, so I say make the most of it.
It is your parents’ job to raise you as they see fit until you are an adult and can make educated decisions yourself.
Not every event in your life must revolve around friends and only people familiar to you. There is a whole wide world of strangers out there. You’ll be dealing with many of them for decades in your career and daily life once you become an adult, so there’s actually some benefit to you in getting a little practice dealing with a few of them now at your present age.