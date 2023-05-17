From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Slavery is looked down on, and rightly so, in society today. Why does the Bible say that Christians should look to Christ as their Master?
– C.S.
Dear C.S.: People everywhere are mastered by someone or something. There’s not one verse in Scripture that indicates Christians can live any kind of life. When Christ enters into the human heart, He expects to be Lord and Master; He commands complete surrender.
When sin gives an order and we follow it, sin becomes the master of our lives. We become its slave. The Bible says, “You were slaves of sin” (Romans 6:17). When we come to Christ the Scripture says, “Sin shall not have dominion over you” (Romans 6:14). Sin is no longer the master — Christ is. There’s no need to dread such a thought, but rejoice!
Right here on this earth there are two worlds: a world dominated by evil and a world dominated by Christ. We have to choose between them. We have to live in this world, but we are not to be part of it. We have to be willing to be different. We have to be willing to be laughed at, sneered at and made fun of. We have to be willing to look to the cross and take a stand for Christ where we live, where we work and where we study. Everyone must know that we are of Christ.
Most of the world goes in one direction, but the followers of Christ go the other way, marching to the drumbeat of Heaven against the flood of evil. That’s the reason it’s so important for a follower of Jesus Christ to pray and study the Scripture daily. God gives people the freedom to choose to be mastered by the world or be mastered by the love and mercy of the Savior.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The face of Mayor’s Point Terminal in downtown Brunswick is getting a lift, literally.
Carolina Wessel fondly recalls the time she spent years ago on the playground at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
A local Sons of Confederate Veterans camp and a few individuals have again sued Brunswick for the city’s removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square.
A Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate veterans who paid the ultimate price in service of their nation will be held on May 29.
The overall health of Coastal Georgia’s ecosystem was considered moderately good in 2022 based on a report card released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.
The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…