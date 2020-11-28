From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve prayed and asked God to help me stay away from things that cause me to sin, but I fail a lot. What is the answer?
— C.C.
Dear C.C.: Flee from sin and stay close to Christ. There is a difference between sin and sins. Sin is the root (for all have sinned) and sins are the fruit. As much as we hate to admit it, we are all sinners by birth. We are sinners by choice. And we are also sinners by practice. The cause of all trouble, the root of all sorrow, the dread of every man lies in this one small word — sin! But God intends for us to have victory over sin, and when we don’t, it’s not because God’s power has failed. By His Holy Spirit, He is able to give us the power to live just as good a life as Paul or Timothy lived. However, we need to do our part and by prayer appropriate the Holy Spirit’s power.
There are many things in life we need to flee in order to stay close to the Lord. We need to flee pride — that tendency to think of ourselves more highly than we ought — and instead live with humility. We need to avoid causing strife and jealousy, and self- centeredness that prompts such behavior. We need to avoid abusive language and instead develop a Spirit-controlled tongue.
We cannot depend on our own strength and ability or even our own self-discipline. Reading and obeying God’s Word will strengthen us in life.
“He brought us forth by the word of truth…. Let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God” (James 1:18-20). May we keep our eyes on God.