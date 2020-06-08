From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve prayed for my father to be freed from his alcoholism. Nothing seems to get through to him. I pray that just as Jesus turned the water into wine that He might turn the wine into water. Is this a futile hope?
– A.D.
Dear A.D.: Many alcoholics have been converted to Jesus Christ and have been completely delivered from the terrible craving that they’ve had for years. There’s always hope.
Those who know something about alcoholism tell us that the first step toward deliverance is to have a strong desire to change and to verbally admit that they are an alcoholic. In saying this, they’ve stated a tremendous truth, for you can never be saved from your sins until you first of all admit, “I am a sinner,” and then have a desire to give up your life and let God take control.
Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Louis Zamperini, the WWII veteran and Olympic athlete whose remarkable life was featured in the film “Unbroken” and his testimony declared on a DVD “Captured by Grace” talked frequently about his battle with alcohol and depression.
He came to the truth that drunkenness is a sin, according to the Bible, and must be treated that way. It can lead to a sickness, of course, as it did with him. Then he encountered the life-transforming power of Jesus Christ who is the transformer of hearts.
Don’t give up on hope and never give up on prayer, because God still performs miracles in turning wrecked lives into redeemed lives.
Jesus said, “But whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life” (John 4:14).