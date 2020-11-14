From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend has experimented with various religions. I’ve told him about salvation in Jesus Christ and am puzzled why he refuses to consider Him. He has finally given himself over to the religion of nationalism. I have never heard of that!
— R.G.
Dear R.G.: A remarkable fact for all seekers of God is that belief in some kind of god is practically universal.
Whatever period of history or culture we examine, all peoples, primitive or modern, acknowledge some kind of deity. Archaeology has unearthed the ruins of many ancient civilizations, but none has ever been found that did not yield some evidence of a god who was worshiped.
Man has worshiped the sun and carved idols. Man has worshiped a set of rules, animals, and other men. Some seem to worship themselves. Man has made gods out of his imagination, although basically through a fog of confusion he believes that God does exist. Some people give up the pursuit of God in frustration, calling themselves “atheists” or “agnostics,” professing to be irreligious. Instead they find it necessary to fill the vacuum left within them with some other kind of deity. Therefore man makes his own “god” — money, work, success, fame, sex, alcohol, even food.
Today many use their nation as an object of worship, espousing the gospel of nationalism; some search for peace in the occult. Others who fail to find the true God, declare their allegiance to various causes. But God placed in the hearts of people a desire for fellowship with Him, and the first commandment is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength (Mark 12:30). He meant that man, unlike a stone or an animal, has the capacity to love God and we should faithfully pray that those around us will find faith in Almighty God.