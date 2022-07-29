From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Am I the only one that notices people losing touch with reality? Social media has kidnapped society. Just witness the toddlers in strollers. Instead of hugging teddy bears, they handle iPhones with the best of them. Instead of reading menus in restaurants parents, pull the choices up on their devices while taking a phone call. Even grandparents observe their grandchildren on Facebook watching cartoons on their iPads. Can we find a way of escaping this hold on the world and finding something real and lasting?
– S.M.
Dear S.M.: Life is surprisingly short. Millions are living in the moment, hiding in an imaginary world of self-sufficiency. Sooner or later, we must leave our dream world and face up to the fact that eternity is beyond our busy lives.
Few people consider what is beyond this life. How wonderful it would be if we could live each day with eternity in view. But society is caught up with the latest fashion, gadget and entertainment. Imagine what would happen in society if people spent the same amount of time in God’s Word as they do surfing the web!
There’s only one passion that can help us control the many things that plague the human race; that’s the passion to know and obey God. When we get out of touch with Christ, we begin touching the things of the world, trying to fill the void that human flesh craves. One thing is certain: There is no escaping God. Many believe if they keep their minds busy enough, they won’t have to deal with reality. But Heaven is real and eternity is coming. The Bible tells us to prepare to meet God (Amos 4:12). We must not put off [neglect] our relationship with the Lord, for He is the One we will see face-to-face when this life comes to an end.
