Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m attracted to a certain boy at school. I have been doing everything in my power that I can to attract his attention, but nothing works because he is very shy! I smiled at him in the hall when we passed each other last week, but all he does is stare at me. Help! What should I do? Do you think that he is trying to tell me to buzz off?
— Unnoticed,
Irving, Texas
Dear Unnoticed: It could be, but you’ll never know unless you have a chance to talk with him. The next time you meet him face to face in the hall, walk up to him and say that you would like to get to know him better and ask him to call you in the next day or two. If he seems too shy to call you, ask him politely if it would be OK for you to call him sometime. Your letter did not mention your age, but in case you are too young to have your own cellphone, hand him your family’s home telephone number, written clearly, so he will have the opportunity to call you. Spending a little time talking to him at school would be a great idea, too, but you didn’t mention that the two of you share any classes. One final idea would be to find out if you two have any friends in common. If so, a group discussion at school would be an ideal opportunity for you to meet this young man you’re interested in. Good luck!
Dear Dr. Walllace: I realize that the sun can cause severe skin damage and that a person can get a sunburn on an overcast day. I also know that you can get sunburned while in the water and that the sun will bounce off the sand and get to you even if an umbrella “protects” you. I am also aware that a strong sunscreen should be used when outdoors, and I know that tanning booths can cause skin damage. Let’s say I know a lot about the sun and its effect on human skin.
My question is this: Is it possible to get a healthy tan? I need a tan where there is never a burden or an extreme health risk. I know that the sun is a wonderful source of vitamin D, but the sun can also hurt a person who stays exposed to the powerful rays too long. How do I achieve the look I want without falling prey to the health risks?
— Sunshine Girl,
Savannah, Georgia
Dear Sunshine Girl: There is no such thing as a healthy suntan, according to Dr. Gary Sibbald, a member of the Canadian Dermatology Association. He says even the slightest tan is unhealthy, that it actually represents skin damage, which can lead to wrinkles, blotches, lesions and even skin cancer.
But for those who choose to ignore this advice, proper precautions can make the skin damage less severe. When outdoors, always wear a proper-strength sunscreen and understand that the sun’s rays are most damaging from noon to 4 p.m.
Please don’t take unnecessary risk. Regardless of the color of your skin, use an effective sunscreen when exposed to the sun’s rays. Human beings already get mild exposure to the sun by being outdoors at school, on the way to work and so forth — usually, while fully clothed.
This provides the best balance of healthy vitamin D and reasonable sun exposure. To seek concentrated sunlight in an effort to change your skin’s color is a dangerous endeavor.
