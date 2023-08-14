Dear Abby:

My husband and I have some money in a mutual fund. Our new, very young financial adviser, “Alec,” seems sexist. He has phoned us four times asking to speak with my husband, and each time my husband refuses to speak to him. Since my name is also on our account, my husband said that I should speak to him. I have told Alec twice that my husband has hearing aids and it’s difficult for him to hear people on the phone, which is why he wants me to be the contact. But Alec continues to ask for my husband.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

DDA looks to raise money for downtown string lights

DDA looks to raise money for downtown string lights

Hanging strings of lights across the length of Newcastle Street could cost a pretty penny — upwards of $40,000 — but the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority thinks city residents and businesses can pull it off with a fundraising effort.

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.