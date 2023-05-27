From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My elderly father is living with my husband and me following my mother’s death. He is a joy to have around and we are anxious to provide whatever comforts he needs. While he doesn’t complain, I don’t understand why he just wants me to sit with him and visit. If I just “sit,” I won’t be able to provide for his needs. I’m at a loss of how to reconcile this conflict in my soul.
— L.A.
Dear L.A.: G. Campbell Morgan once told a story about a father and his daughter who were great friends and enjoyed each other’s company. Then the father noted a change in his daughter. If he went for a walk, she excused herself from going. He grieved about it, but could not understand. When his birthday came, she presented him with a pair of exquisite slippers, saying, “I’ve made them for you.” Then he understood what had been wrong, and said to his dear daughter, “I like these slippers very much but I would rather have your company.”
Some of us are so busy “doing,” that we forget to enjoy those around us. Likewise, many of God’s people rush around doing things in His Name, forgetting how important it is to fellowship with the Father in Heaven by spending time in prayer, reading the Scriptures, and seeking His guidance. In a letter to the church that appears in Revelation 2, Jesus said, “I know your works, your labor, your patience … you have labored for My name’s sake … but you have left your first love.”
Fellowship with the Lord Jesus enables us to live a full and influential life. We can ask Him to give us a deeper hunger to be in His presence.
