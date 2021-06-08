Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am 18 years old, and the guy I’ve been dating for almost three years is also 18. In fact, we are only about six weeks apart!
Everything about him is compatible with me except for one thing, which really bothers me. I am a virgin, and I plan to remain that way until my wedding day. My guy keeps telling me that having sex will make our love stronger, better and deeper. I don’t for a minute believe that at this stage of our lives. The way I see it, if we decide to get married, we’ll have a lifetime to enjoy physical intimacy with each other.
I really like this guy, but he keeps putting big-time pressure on me to initiate a sexual relationship. If he keeps things up, I fear I will have no other choice but to tell him good luck and goodbye.
I feel fairly sure of what you will say about my boyfriend problems, but I want to see it in print so I can keep it in my purse as a reminder. This issue is important to me on many levels, and I’ve tried my best to explain it to him. What should I do?
— Sticking to My Principles, via email
Dear Sticking To My Principles: Those who believe that having sex will make a teen relationship stronger are sorely misinformed. A teen sexual relationship often causes more serious physical and emotional trauma than it creates lasting happiness, and I have thousands of letters from disappointed teens to back this viewpoint up.
If a boyfriend truly cares for the totality of your relationship more than immediate physical contact, that’s a key quality of a “keeper.” In fact, he’s made it this far, so point this out as you have discussions about your future.
Your letter did not mention your future educational or career plans. Have a discussion with him on these topics as well. From my experience, couples who carefully plan their future together have a much better chance of sustaining and enjoying a long-term relationship than those who don’t. A deep, open discussion can help the two of you decide what may be best for each of you as individuals and as a potential married couple someday.