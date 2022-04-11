From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Society is claiming that truth can differ according to individual viewpoints. I am faced with an uncomfortable scenario in my business where I know, and have evidence, of wrongdoing. If I am asked for a statement, the truth could hurt someone, and I could even lose my job. Since I’m a Christian, will God overlook a dishonest answer if he knows my motive is to protect someone?
– T.D.
Dear T.D.: It is always wrong to be dishonest; dishonesty is never justified. God does not approve of lying, and a person’s conscience will rise up to condemn sooner or later. People have engaged in dishonest business practices of all kinds, making use of legitimate channels to increase their income at the expense of the company. If such people held up a bank or a store, would eyewitnesses be reluctant to speak the truth knowing that it could send the perpetrators to prison?
The Christian has a great obligation to be ethical and honest in all things, even sometimes at personal hazard. It is in the difficult situations that the qualities of a Christian are seen. They may go unnoticed in normal conditions, but when the crisis comes, the distinctive attributes of God’s people are revealed.
For the true Christian, there is no double standard. The ethics of the Christian faith are clearly expressed in Luke 3:10-14. Nothing less than absolute honesty has the approval of God. The moral collapse of our times is due to the fact that we have based our morals on social custom rather than on the word of God, which alone provides the absolute standard. The Bible says, “Love … in deed and in truth” (1 John 3:18). We must do our work with honesty and integrity. This is God’s moral standard. It may be difficult, but it’s far better to do right than to do wrong.