From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

Society is claiming that truth can differ according to individual viewpoints. I am faced with an uncomfortable scenario in my business where I know, and have evidence, of wrongdoing. If I am asked for a statement, the truth could hurt someone, and I could even lose my job. Since I’m a Christian, will God overlook a dishonest answer if he knows my motive is to protect someone?

– T.D.

Dear T.D.: It is always wrong to be dishonest; dishonesty is never justified. God does not approve of lying, and a person’s conscience will rise up to condemn sooner or later. People have engaged in dishonest business practices of all kinds, making use of legitimate channels to increase their income at the expense of the company. If such people held up a bank or a store, would eyewitnesses be reluctant to speak the truth knowing that it could send the perpetrators to prison?

The Christian has a great obligation to be ethical and honest in all things, even sometimes at personal hazard. It is in the difficult situations that the qualities of a Christian are seen. They may go unnoticed in normal conditions, but when the crisis comes, the distinctive attributes of God’s people are revealed.

For the true Christian, there is no double standard. The ethics of the Christian faith are clearly expressed in Luke 3:10-14. Nothing less than absolute honesty has the approval of God. The moral collapse of our times is due to the fact that we have based our morals on social custom rather than on the word of God, which alone provides the absolute standard. The Bible says, “Love … in deed and in truth” (1 John 3:18). We must do our work with honesty and integrity. This is God’s moral standard. It may be difficult, but it’s far better to do right than to do wrong.

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.