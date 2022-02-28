Dear Abby:

I recently reconnected with an old boyfriend after 30 years, and I’m concerned about what I can only describe as co-dependency between him and his daughter. His wife of 20 years died two years ago after a long illness. He was her caregiver for the majority of those years, along with raising his daughter, who is now 21. He has a granddaughter as well, and they all live together.

When I shared with him that I could only imagine how difficult it must have been for everyone and delicately suggested family therapy, he replied, “Everything will be all right in a while.” The majority of our time is spent with his daughter and granddaughter.

I have expressed my concern to him about spending “together time” as a couple, courting one another while we navigate dating, and emotional and sexual intimacy at this phase in our lives. I am also concerned about him letting the granddaughter engage in adult interactions. There seems to be a lack of “healthy boundaries” in place.

Abby, if everything is going to be “all right,” as he believes, why do I feel like I’m filling an empty space with no foreseeable returns in this family dynamic?

— Confirmed Divorcee For Now

Dear Divorcee: You and your old boyfriend need to have a frank discussion about what you can expect from this relationship. Certain things are private. Courting and emotional and sexual intimacy should take place away from his home — preferably on your turf. If he doesn’t see the wisdom in that and isn’t prepared to compromise, end the “romance” and waste no more of your time.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Fire destroys home near Harrington School

Fire destroys home near Harrington School

Fire destroyed the home next door to the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center in the 200 block of South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island before dawn Friday, and a property dispute emerged from the ashes.