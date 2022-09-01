Dear Abby:
I am the oldest of three. We grew up in an abusive alcoholic family. I’m considered the “failure” of the family because I don’t drink. I graduated from college, work full time, got married and have a pretty stable life.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Abby:
I am the oldest of three. We grew up in an abusive alcoholic family. I’m considered the “failure” of the family because I don’t drink. I graduated from college, work full time, got married and have a pretty stable life.
Both of my younger siblings drink and use drugs, and their lives are in constant turmoil. The youngest sibling has mentioned they will need to move by the end of this month and their current job has not paid them for several weeks. I dread that they will ask to stay at my house soon, which I cannot allow because of the drinking and drug use. I know they will be upset that they can’t stay with me. How do I protect my peace without feeling like I’m making my sibling homeless?
— Bad Sister
In California
Dear Bad Sister: Your reason for not wanting to host your substance-using sibling is sensible. State it kindly and clearly and do not feel guilty about it. You won’t be making your sibling homeless. Unless your sibling is friendless, which I doubt, they will find another place to crash, I assure you.
Dear Abby: My father recently passed from cancer. He was divorced from Mom, but she helped take care of him and made him happy in his last year of life. I’m having the baby blues (a 2- month-old) and grieving at the same time.
My mother has now announced that she plans to take a vacation with her best friend. I think it’s too soon and I told her that. Am I wrong for feeling this way and trying to stop her from going? But at the same time, I know she deserves this vacation. I’m so confused. Please help.
— Right Or Wrong In Arizona
Dear Right Or Wrong: Allow me to offer my sympathy for the loss of your dad. Considering the recent changes in your life, that you “need” your mother is understandable. However, your mother needing a break at this point is also understandable, so please let her go.
As you should know, your baby blues may be happening because of the abrupt hormonal changes your body is experiencing after the birth of your child. Discuss your emotions with your doctor, because there may be a medical solution for your situation. Please don’t wait.
Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Ever since Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor slipped out of Ukraine just days ahead of the Russian invasion early this year, he has committed himself to helping the ongoing cause of freedom in his adopted homeland.
Holiday weekends are a time when people are eager to get out of town and visit friends, family and places.
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will begin resurfacing and restriping Gloucester Street on Tuesday from U.S. 17 to Newcastle Street.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 recognized five of its own Monday as Eagle Scouts.
A loving light of inspiration and family commitment went dark late Friday night on Parkwood Drive in front of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Students in the marching band at Brunswick High School are inviting the community to join them in an initiative that will benefit small business owners in developing countries.