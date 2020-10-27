From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that people have various levels of faith in God, and if so, what are those levels?
— F.L.
Dear F.L.: The great preacher Dwight L. Moody spoke often of three kinds of faith in Jesus Christ: struggling faith, which is like a person floundering and fearful in deep water; clinging faith, which is like a someone hanging to the side of a boat; and resting faith, which finds the person safe inside the boat — strong and secure enough to reach out a hand to help someone else.
The Bible of course clearly defines faith in God, which says: “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). The Bible also teaches that faith will manifest (demonstrate) itself in three ways. It will manifest itself in doctrine (what the Bible actually teaches). It will manifest itself in worship (communion with God). It will manifest itself in morality (righteous behavior and godly living).
Faith literally means “to give up, surrender, or commit.” Faith is having complete confidence in God to lead and guide us, just as the person does when he or she climbs into the boat, rather than just trying to hang on.
Faith in Christ is also voluntary. A person cannot be coerced, bribed, or tricked into trusting Jesus. God will not force His way into your life. The Holy Spirit will do everything possible to disturb people and draw people to Himself while Satan tries to coax them away from God, but each person has the freedom to receive or reject Christ.
Faith is the only approach to God. No one has their sins forgiven, no one goes to Heaven, and no one has assurance of peace, until they have faith in Jesus Christ, the object of faith.