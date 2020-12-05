From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There was a time when the daily news reported upheaval in nations around the world, but not in America. We are a nation in trouble. Is there anything that can counter the fear and dread that life is bringing?
— T.T.
Dear T.T.: In many ways the world has gotten worse, and our nation has survived many of its own atrocities. But we are a world in pain — a world that suffers collectively from the violence of nature and man, and a world that suffers individually from personal heartache. Because we have instant communication today, our planet has shrunk to the size of a screen small enough to fit in the palm of the hand. Families have trouble communicating, yet society can communicate what they want the population to know. With the tap of a button, a comfortable room can be turned into a foreign battlefield or a street riot.
“This is a generation destined to live in the midst of crisis, danger, fear, and death. We sense that something is about to happen. We know things cannot go on as they are. History has reached an impasse. Something is about to give.”
These words were written some time ago, and look where we have come since then. We are told by historians that peace has never been achieved at any time in history. But the Bible predicts this and God’s Word is true. Outside of the Bible, there is no hope for mankind. Faith in Him alone is the answer. “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). Fear can banish faith, but faith can also banish fear. There is no need to live in fear. Look to the Lord Jesus Christ who brings hope and peace to each soul that will turn to Him by faith.