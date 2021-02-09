From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My parents taught me to believe in God, but after going through the 2020 pandemic it is hard for me to believe that there is a God and more difficult to believe he loves humanity. My professors come closer to explaining the suffering in the world by helping me understand that education will help me be part of solving the problems of mankind.
— D.G.
Dear D.G.: Faith in God the Creator is far more important than having faith in education or experience. The Bible begins with the simple words: “In the beginning God…. “ These four words are the cornerstone of all existence and of all human history. Without God there could have been no beginning and no continuing. God was the creating power. By divine fiat He brought form out of shapelessness, order out of disorder, and light out of darkness.
We cannot rationalize God. When we try, we fail. There are mysteries about God that we will never understand in this life. We should not think it strange that it is impossible to comprehend God intellectually, when it is equally impossible to explain many mysteries in the realm of matter. Who can fathom the law of gravity? Newton discovered it, but he could not explain it.
There are many arguments we could marshal to give evidence of the existence of God. We see objects that have no intellect, such as stars and planets, moving in a consistent pattern, cooperating with one another. Hence it is evident that they achieve their movements not by accident but by design. If God can be fully proved by the human mind, then He is no greater than the mind that proves Him. Cry out to God, “Lord… help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:24).